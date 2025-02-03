Analysts at US-based investment bank Piper Sandler with the estimated negative hits to economies over a year of Trump's tariffs:

Canada economic growth (GDP) sees a minus 5% hit

Mexico's GDP a minus 8%

US economy a minus 1%

Senior Republican Senator Mitch McConnell spoke with US TV show '60 Minutes':

says he objects to tariffs pushed by Trump

“It’ll be paid for by American consumers. I mean why would you want to get in a fight with your allies over this?”

The art of the deal is a win-win. There are no winners here.