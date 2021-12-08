A two-dose vaccine is significantly much less effective

Pfizer, BioNTech working on omicron-specific vaccine

Hopes to have that available by March

And with that, is the omicron saga already dead on arrival?

The details of Pfizer's revelation shows that a third dose increased antibodies 25-fold as compared to two doses against the omicron variant. But also mind you, these findings are based on lab tests and there isn't any other detail from what I can see on how they were conducted.

Skepticism aside, this is about as good as it can get in terms of good news. A booster shot is already on the cards for those who have received two doses, so that's a big plus in effectively dealing with omicron.