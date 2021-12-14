In one study, Paxlovid failed to meet primary end goal of reducing self-reported symptoms in 673 adults at standard risk of developing COVID-19 complications

But showed a trend towards reducing hospitalisations by 70% in the group

Second study show treatment is 89% effective in preventing hospitalisations in high-risk unvaccinated persons

It's a mixed result at best so it really depends on how the treatment is going to be used moving forward. If anything, it looks likely to be one for patients at risk of developing severe complications. That said, it does not seem to provide much added protection for those vaccinated and suffering from milder symptoms.

But one key detail that Pfizer did mention is that Paxlovid will retain its activity even against omicron. As such, its effectiveness at helping those not vaccinated could be a major boost. The 89% effectiveness outlined above involves persons who used the treatment within 3 days of the appearance of symptoms.