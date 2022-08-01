Martin Shkreli is a fascinating character because he became the face of pharmaceutical price gauging but after he was prosecuted became an anti-hero. The transition came because we live in a broken society and because he was brought up on securities charges even though none of his investors lost money.

It was a bit of a witch hunt in the end and -- ultimately -- he made a lot of money and people identify with him, or they're fascinated by him.

Plus, he's undoubtedly a smart guy.

The 39-year-old was released from prison after four years May and started a YouTube channel a month later. There are some gaming streams and other randomness like learning spanish in prison but in July he started livestream trading. He wrote:

"I'm 'back in the saddle' with a strangely compettive proposition: live-streaming trading. Trading is difficult enough as it is, adding a voyeuristic element compounds the obstacle of navigating one's emotions while investing."

In any case, he went through with it and his stream shows an IBKR account where he's trading $50,000 in tech and pharma stocks. He's long:

LQDA

GOOG

BABA

RBLX

VERU

And short:

CVM

SGHC

UBI

SIGA

I haven't done much more than take a cursory watch but he doesn't appear to be trading actively. He's about flat since he started July 18.

In any case, he's doing his thing right now: