Prior -5.9

Business Index for December -10.5x vs -3.0 est.

Employment -1.70 vs +0.80 last month

New orders -25.60 vs 1.30 last month

Prices paid 25.10 vs 14.80

The 6-month index rose to 12.10 vs -2.10 last month

The data surprising with employment reversing to negative. New orders plunged while prices took a pretty substantial move higher.