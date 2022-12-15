Philadelphia Fed current and future activity index

Philadelphia Fed business index versus -10.0 estimate. Last month -19.4

employment -1.8 versus 7.1 last month

prices paid 26.4 versus 35.3 last month

Prices received 24.3 versus vs 34.6 last month

new orders -25.8 versus -16.2 last month

shipments -6.2 versus 7.0 last month

unfilled orders -14.7 versus -22.9 last month

delivery times -11.9 versus -8.8 last month

inventories -2.7 versus -6.5 last month

average employee work week -8.9 versus 1.4 last month

six-month forward measures

business activity 3.8 versus -7.1 last month

capital expenditures 18.0 versus 6.4 last month

new orders 13.6 versus -4.8 last month

employment 18.4 versus 11.1 last month

shipments 22.5 versus 10.2 last month

prices paid 39.22 versus 18.5 last month

prices received 32.7 verse 15.7 last month

average work week -0.7 versus -12.1 last month

Inflation Inflation Inflation is defined as a quantitative measure of the rate in which the average price level of goods and services in an economy or country increases over a period of time. It is the rise in the general level of prices where a given currency effectively buys less than it did in prior periods.In terms of assessing the strength or currencies, and by extension foreign exchange, inflation or measures of it are extremely influential. Inflation stems from the overall creation of money. This money is measured by the level of the total money supply of a specific currency, for example the US dollar, which is constantly increasing. However, an increase in the money supply does not necessarily mean that there is inflation. What leads to inflation is a faster increase in the money supply in relation to the wealth produced (measured with GDP). As such, this generates pressure of demand on a supply that does not increase at the same rate. The consumer price index then increases, generating inflation.How Does Inflation Affect Forex?The level of inflation has a direct impact on the exchange rate between two currencies on several levels.This includes purchasing power parity, which attempts to compare different purchasing powers of each country according to the general price level. In doing so, this makes it possible to determine the country with the most expensive cost of living.The currency with the higher inflation rate consequently loses value and depreciates, while the currency with the lower inflation rate appreciates on the forex market.Interest rates are also impacted. Inflation rates that are too high push interest rates up, which has the effect of depreciating the currency on foreign exchange. Conversely, inflation that is too low (or deflation) pushes interest rates down, which has the effect of appreciating the currency on the forex market. Read this Term readings are lower currently, but six-month forward price expectations moved higher. Growth is slower with new orders falling to -25.8 and shipments also going negative at -6.2.

From the Philadelphia Fed:

The survey’s broad indicators for current activity were all negative. The firms on balance also reported a decline in employment. The future indicators improved,suggesting that the firms expect overall growth over the next six months.

The index is activity index of -13.8 was the fourth consecutive negative reading in sixth negative reading in the past seven months

the employment index dipped into negative territory for the first time since June 2020 with 19% of firms reporting declines in employment and 17% reporting increases. 64% reported steady employment

the prices paid index fell to the lowest reading since September 2020 and is near its long-run average

the six-month forward business activity returned to positive territory which is its first since May

For the full report click here