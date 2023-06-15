Philadelphia Fed business index for June 2023

Prior month -10.4

The highlights of the segment indices shows:

Fed business index for June -13.7 versus -14.0 estimate. 10th consecutive negative month for the Philly Fed index

six-month index 12.7 versus -10.3 last month

Capex index 9.9 versus 2.5 last month

Employment index -0.40 versus -8.6 last month

Prices paid 10.5 versus 10.9 last month

New orders -11.00 versus -8.90 last month

Below are the full details of the data from the Philadelphia Fed:

From the Philadelphia Fed directly:

Manufacturing activity in the region continued to decline overall according to the June Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey.

The survey’s indicators for general activity and new orders remained negative.

The index for shipments rose and turned positive.

The employment index suggests steady employment overall.

The price indexes remained below long-run averages.

Most future indicators improved, but expectations for growth over the next six months remained tempered.

