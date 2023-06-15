Philadelphia Fed
Philadelphia Fed business index for June 2023
  • Prior month -10.4

The highlights of the segment indices shows:

  • Fed business index for June -13.7 versus -14.0 estimate. 10th consecutive negative month for the Philly Fed index
  • six-month index 12.7 versus -10.3 last month
  • Capex index 9.9 versus 2.5 last month
  • Employment index -0.40 versus -8.6 last month
  • Prices paid 10.5 versus 10.9 last month
  • New orders -11.00 versus -8.90 last month

Below are the full details of the data from the Philadelphia Fed:

From the Philadelphia Fed directly:

  • Manufacturing activity in the region continued to decline overall according to the June Manufacturing Business Outlook Survey.
  • The survey’s indicators for general activity and new orders remained negative.
  • The index for shipments rose and turned positive.
  • The employment index suggests steady employment overall.
  • The price indexes remained below long-run averages.
  • Most future indicators improved, but expectations for growth over the next six months remained tempered.

