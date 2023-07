11th consecutive negative month for the Philly Fed index

Six-month index +29.1 versus +12.7 last month

Capex index +8.6 versus +9.9 last month

Employment index -1.0 versus -0.4 last month

Prices paid +9.5 versus +10.5 last month

New orders -15.9 versus -11.0 last month

There has been an ongoing pickup in the six-month index, in a sign that manufacturers are seeing stabilization, if not a pickup in business