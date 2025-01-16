- Prior month -16.4
- Manufacturing index for the month of December 44.3 vs -5.2 estimate. The highest level since April 2021
- The diffusion index for current general activity rose from -10.9 in December to 44.3 in January, the highest since April 2021, marking the largest monthly increase since June 2020.
- 51% of firms reported increased activity (up from 19%), while 7% reported decreases (down from 30%); 41% reported no change (down from 45%).
- The new orders index jumped 47 points to 42.9, the highest since November 2021.
- The shipments index rose 39 points to 41.0, the highest since October 2020.
- The employment index increased 7 points to 11.9, with 13% of firms reporting increases, 1% reporting decreases, and 87% reporting no change.
- The average workweek index turned positive, rising to 20.3 from -3.7, its highest since March 2022.
Details:
Pirices rise:
- Firms reported overall increases in prices, with both price indexes reaching recent highs.
- The prices paid index rose 5 points to 31.9, the highest since December 2022.
- 36% of firms reported increases in input prices, 4% reported decreases, and 60% reported no change.
- The prices received index jumped 24 points to 29.7, the highest since January 2023.
- 35% of firms reported increases in their goods' prices (up from 9%), 5% reported decreases, and 60% reported no change (down from 85%).
Looking ahead 6 months
- The diffusion index for future general activity rose from 33.8 in December to 46.3 in January.
- 54% of firms expect increased activity, 7% expect decreases, and 36% expect no change.
- The future new orders index increased 5 points to 57.3.
- The future shipments index rose 11 points to 60.2, the highest since July 2021.
- The future employment index increased 8 points to 40.4, the highest since December 2021.
- The future prices paid index rose 9 points to 67.3, the highest since January 2022.
- The future prices received index edged down 1 point to 53.6.
- The future capital expenditures index increased 17 points to 39.0, the highest since July 2021.