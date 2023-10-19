Prior -13.5

Employment 4.0 vs -5.7 prior

Prices paid 23.1 vs 25.7 prior

Prices received 14.6 vs 14.8 prior

New orders 4.4 vs -10.2 prior

Shipments 10.8 vs -3.2 prior

Delivery times -21.4 vs -14.9 prior

Inventories -7.0 vs 8.9 prior

Here's the readings from the expectations component i.e. six months from now:

Business activity index 9.2 vs 11.1 prior

Employment 7.8 vs 6.5 prior

Prices paid 48.5 vs 48.0 prior

Prices received 46.9 vs 36.5 prior

Capex -4.8 vs 7.5 prior

New orders 18.9 vs 25.6 prior

Shipments 5.4 vs 30.5 prior

Delivery times -17.1 vs -9.5 prior

Inventories 4.9 vs -3.4 prior

The headline reading may have improved compared to September but it remains negative and is the 15th such reading in the past 17 months. In terms of activity change, roughly 35% of firms reported declining activity, while 26% reported increases; with around 38% indicating no change in business activity.

One thing to note is that firms are continuing to report an increase in prices with 29% of firms saying that they are seeing an increase in input prices, compared to only 6% reporting a decrease.