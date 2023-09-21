Philadelphia Fed business activity index falls to -12.0

Prior month 12.0

Philly Fed business index -13.5 vs -0.7 estimate. This is the 14th negative reading in the past 16 months

Capital expenditures six-month forward 7.5 versus -4.5 last month

Employment -5.7 versus -6.0

Prices paid 25.7 versus 20.8 last month

prices received 14.8 versus 14.1 last month

New orders -10.2 versus 16.0 last month.

Shipments -3.2 versus 5.7 last month.

Unfilled orders -13.6 versus -4.8 last month

delivery times -14.9 versus -7.0 last month.

Inventories 8.9 versus -10.2 last month.

Average employee work 4.7 versus 6.3 last month

The six-month forward

business activity index came in 11.1 versus 3.9 last month

new orders 25.6 versus 18.2 last month

employment 6.5 versus 12.0 last month

shipments 30.5 versus 14.9 last month

prices paid 48.0 versus 53.0 last month

prices received 36.5 versus 40.6 last month

average work week -1.3 versus 8.3 last month

On the surface, the headline number was weaker but things like prices paid remained elevated. The six-month forward business index was also stronger although there was some declines in the prices paid and received indices. New orders however were higher as were shipments expectations.

The detailed summary from the Philadelphia Fed said: