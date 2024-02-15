Philly Fed business index

Prior was -10.6

Employment:-10.3 vs -1.8 prior

New orders: -5.2 vs -17.9 prior

Prices paid: +16.6 vs +11.3 prior

Prices received: +6.2 vs +6.3 prior

Shipments: +10.7 vs -6.2 prior

Unfilled orders: -11.7 vs -18.5 prior

Delivery times: -21.1 vs -27.6 prior

Inventories: -2.8 vs -14.6 prior

Avg employee workweek: +1.4 vs -0.9 prior

Look-ahead indexes:

Six month index: +7.2 vs -4.0 prior

Employment: +4.9 vs +1.1 prior

New orders: +24.2 vs +9.7 prior

Shipments: +26.7 vs +5.5 prior

Prices paid: +41.4 vs +34.4 prior

Prices received: +29.9 vs +20.7 prior

This is a healthy report, if not a hot one. The rise in pricing metrics is bordering on worrisome but despite the increases, these are still below long-run averages. The special questions in the report highlight improvement on inflation expectations as well.