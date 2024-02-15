Philly Fed business index
- Prior was -10.6
- Employment:-10.3 vs -1.8 prior
- New orders: -5.2 vs -17.9 prior
- Prices paid: +16.6 vs +11.3 prior
- Prices received: +6.2 vs +6.3 prior
- Shipments: +10.7 vs -6.2 prior
- Unfilled orders: -11.7 vs -18.5 prior
- Delivery times: -21.1 vs -27.6 prior
- Inventories: -2.8 vs -14.6 prior
- Avg employee workweek: +1.4 vs -0.9 prior
Look-ahead indexes:
- Six month index: +7.2 vs -4.0 prior
- Employment: +4.9 vs +1.1 prior
- New orders: +24.2 vs +9.7 prior
- Shipments: +26.7 vs +5.5 prior
- Prices paid: +41.4 vs +34.4 prior
- Prices received: +29.9 vs +20.7 prior
This is a healthy report, if not a hot one. The rise in pricing metrics is bordering on worrisome but despite the increases, these are still below long-run averages. The special questions in the report highlight improvement on inflation expectations as well.