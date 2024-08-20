Philly Fed Non-Manufacturing Full-Time Employment Index

The Philly Fed released its latest non-manufacturing survey earlier today and most of the numbers weren't headline grabbing. The main index was strong with a rise to +8.3 from -10.0 but there was a sharp break lower in full-time employment, particularly in firms that were planning to cut full time employment.

The drop raises some questions about the strength of the jobs market ahead of next week's non-farm payrolls report.

Other highlights:

New orders index nearly flat at -0.3

Sales/revenues index rebounded to 6.8

Full-time employment index fell to -14.9, lowest since May 2020

Prices paid index steady at 30.0

Firms expect 2.0% increase in own prices over next year

Future activity index at firm level positive but declined to 19.4

Full report