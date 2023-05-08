Pimco Founder Gross is saying:

Selling volatility of regional banks

investors are leery about deposit outflows

investors should expect a 3 – 4% inflation going forward

Bill Gross, known as the"Bond King" for his expertise and success in the fixed-income market, co-founded Pacific Investment Management Company (PIMCO) in 1971, which grew to become one of the world's largest asset management firms, managing over $2 trillion in assets at its peak. Gross managed the PIMCO Total Return Fund, which was once the world's largest bond fund.