PM Johnson on the wires:

JOHNSON SAYS OUR WORST FEARS HAVE NOW COME TRUE

SAYS PUTIN HAS UNLEASHED WAR ON OUR EUROPEAN CONTINENT

SAYS WE AND THE WORLD CANNOT ALLOW UKRAINE'S FREEDOM TO BE SNUFFED OUT

SAYS WE CANNOT AND WILL NOT LOOK AWAY

SAYS WE WILL DO WHAT MORE WE CAN IN THE DAYS AHEAD ON PROVIDING UKRAINE WITH DEFENSIVE WEAPONRY

SAYS WITH OUR ALLIES, WE WILL AGREE MASSIVE PACKAGE OF ECONOMIC SANCTIONS DESIGNED IN TIME TO HOBBLE THE RUSSIAN ECONOMY

SAYS WE MUST COLLECTIVELY CEASE DEPENDENCE ON RUSSIAN OIL AND NATURAL GAS

SAYS THIS HIDEOUS AND BARBARIC VENTURE OF PUTIN MUST END IN FAILURE

SAYS WE WILL DO EVERYTHING TO KEEP BRITAIN SAFE SAYS WE WILL WORK WITH ALLIES FOR HOWEVER LONG IT TAKES TO ENSURE SOVEREIGNTY AND INDEPENDENCE OF UKRAINE IS RESTORED

via Reuters

