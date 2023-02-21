It's still a relatively slow one to start the new week, with the dollar keeping steadier so far today. The changes among major currencies are light after having seen the greenback's attempt for a major technical breakout come up short. For now, the bond market will still be a key focus with 10-year Treasury yields up 2.5 bps to 3.853% on the day.

Elsewhere, equities are a little more subdued but stocks in Europe will likely take cues from the February PMI data later today. The figures are expected to show a marginal improvement in economic conditions in the region, so let's see about that.

Then, later in the day we will see Wall Street return from the long weekend and I'd say some quarters of the market might be wanting to take stock of what US traders have to offer after Friday's move before reaffirming any convictions.

0700 GMT - Switzerland January trade balance data

0815 GMT - France February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - Germany February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0930 GMT - UK February flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

1000 GMT - Germany February ZEW survey current conditions, economic sentiment

1100 GMT - UK February CBI trends total orders

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.