So, the dollar managed to regain its mojo again at the end of last week. In my view, that was a bit surprising given the reaction in equities and considering the backdrop heading into the US non-farm payrolls. But it seems like the bond market has other ideas and higher yields are helping to prop up the greenback.

The central bank bonanza is back in town starting this week and that will be the main focus in markets again. The RBA will kick things off tomorrow before the BOC on Wednesday, all before we get to the Fed, ECB, and BOJ next week.

Looking to European trading today, there will be a number of releases scheduled. Euro area PMI data is on the agenda but these will just be the final estimates to the May readings, so they shouldn't be too impactful in any case.

0600 GMT - Germany April trade balance data

0630 GMT - Switzerland May CPI figures

0715 GMT - Spain May services PMI

0745 GMT - Italy May services, composite PMI

0750 GMT - France May final services, composite PMI

0755 GMT - Germany May final services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone May final services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 2 June

0830 GMT - UK May final services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - Eurozone June Sentix investor confidence

0900 GMT - Eurozone April PPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.