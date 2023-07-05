It's about time that the new week gets started and hopefully things will pick up later in Europe. And if not, surely when Wall Street steps back in later in the day. For now, we are seeing a quieter mood with the lack of appetite in the first two days still persisting.

Major currencies are little changed and still bound in narrow ranges, with US futures not seeing much change as well. Asian equities are keeping lower though, as China worries continue to keep a lid on optimism in the region. USD/CNY saw a lower fix (stronger yuan) today but that was quickly brushed aside with the pair now up to 7.23 levels on the day.

Looking ahead to Europe, the data releases won't be of too much impact as we will be getting the final estimates for the June PMI data mostly. Considering that there is US non-farm payrolls to come on Friday, we also have to see if markets will have some renewed appetite after the break over the last few days.

0715 GMT - Spain June services PMI

0745 GMT - Italy June services, composite PMI

0750 GMT - France June final services, composite PMI

0755 GMT - Germany June final services, composite PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone June final services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - UK June final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone May PPI figures

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.