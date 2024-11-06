The US election continues to hog all the spotlight and things will stay that way for at least another 24 hours. Trump trades are at work now as the dollar rockets higher alongside yields, stocks, and Bitcoin. The only thing left to watch now will be whether or not we will see a red sweep with control of the House still up in the air.

Looking to European trading, the economic releases on the agenda won't matter whatsoever. It's all about the US election focus and the related market flows. So, the PMI data we will be getting will end up as just some background noise for today.

0700 GMT - Germany September industrial orders

0815 GMT - Spain October services, composite PMI

0845 GMT - Italy October services, composite PMI

0850 GMT - France October final services, composite PMI

0855 GMT - Germany October final services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone October final services, composite PMI

0930 GMT - UK October construction PMI

1000 GMT - Eurozone September PPI figures

1200 GMT - US MBA mortgage applications w.e. 1 November

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.