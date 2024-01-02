Happy New Year, everyone! We're off to a more mixed start to the new year with the dollar sitting slightly higher while stocks are a little on the backfoot. Meanwhile, the likes of gold and Bitcoin are still pressing higher as flows slowly ease back into the rotation. The first week of trading usually is all about settling back in but just be aware that we do have the US jobs report coming up on Friday.

For today, manufacturing PMI data will help to cover the agenda in the session ahead. These will be releases for December, so they shouldn't offer much of anything new.

0815 GMT - Spain December manufacturing PMI

0845 GMT - Italy December manufacturing PMI

0850 GMT - France December final manufacturing PMI

0855 GMT - Germany December final manufacturing PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone December final manufacturing PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone November M3 money supply

0930 GMT - UK December final manufacturing PMI

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.