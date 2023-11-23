After slight gains in the day before, the dollar is losing some ground again today ahead of European morning trade. It's just some light pushing and pulling as we get into the festive period, with the Thanksgiving holiday set to overshadow markets until next week.

The greenback is lower across the board as it continues to be pinned down and kept in a vulnerable spot for now. USD/JPY is back down 0.4% to 148.95 after having recovered to above 149.00 in trading yesterday.

In the European trading session ahead, the focus will be on the euro currency as we do have November PMI data coming up for France, Germany, and the Eurozone. It is expected that the economy will hold up slightly on the month but still reflecting a contraction overall, marking negative growth in Q4.

0745 GMT - France November business confidence

0815 GMT - France November flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0830 GMT - Germany November flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0900 GMT - Eurozone November flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

0930 GMT - UK November flash manufacturing, services, composite PMI

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.