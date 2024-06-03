It is a slow start to the new week for FX as traders look to get settled in to June trading. Dollar pairs are lightly changed with narrow ranges still prevailing for the most part. EUR/USD exemplifies that with a 10 pips range only for the day thus far.

It is still all to play for in trading this week. We'll have quite a number of key risk events on the agenda in the days ahead. The BOC and ECB will be announcing their respective policy decisions. And both central banks are expected to begin cutting interest rates.

Then, we'll also have US jobs data during the week before culminating in the non-farm payrolls report on Friday.

For today though, it should be a quieter one until US trading with just some PMI data to work with in Europe. The US ISM manufacturing PMI report might offer something for traders to act upon later in the day.

0715 GMT - Spain May manufacturing PMI

0730 GMT - Switzerland May manufacturing PMI

0745 GMT - Italy May manufacturing PMI

0750 GMT - France May final manufacturing PMI

0755 GMT - Germany May final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - Eurozone May final manufacturing PMI

0800 GMT - SNB total sight deposits w.e. 31 May

0830 GMT - UK May final manufacturing PMI

That's all for the session ahead. I wish you all the best of days to come and good luck with your trading! Stay safe out there.