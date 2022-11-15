A spokesperson for the Polish government:
- confirms two people killed in Poland in the missile strike
- Poland is raising the readiness of military units
- we are verifying if we need to activate NATO Article 4
-
In other events, Poland's president has spoken with NATO chief Stoltenberg
-
Article 4 is pretty straightforward. It reads:
- "The parties will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened."