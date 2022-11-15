A spokesperson for the Polish government:

confirms two people killed in Poland in the missile strike

Poland is raising the readiness of military units

we are verifying if we need to activate NATO Article 4

In other events, Poland's president has spoken with NATO chief Stoltenberg

Article 4 is pretty straightforward. It reads:

"The parties will consult together whenever, in the opinion of any of them, the territorial integrity, political independence or security of any of the parties is threatened."

purported photo of the attack