The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party looks set to win in a regional election, according to exit polls.

AfD is projected to secure 33.5% of the vote in the Thuringia state parliamentary elections

ahead of the conservative Christian Democrats (CDU), who are expected to get 24.5%.

In Saxony, another region holding elections, the AfD and CDU are in a too-close-to-call race.

In early trade EUR/USD is little changed from late Friday, around 1.1048. These are regional elections only so EUR impact will be limited. But, they won't be ignored. Especially after the strong showing of the far-right in the French elections.