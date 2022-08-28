Bloomberg poll on the prospect for China' economy:
- economy is set to grow 3.5% in 2022, vs. the previous forecast of 3.9%
- forecasts for the first three quarters of next year were also lowered – by 0.1 to 0.4 percentage points – although the median for all of 2023 remained unchanged at 5.2%
Economists citing:
- unconvinced that Beijing’s recent stimulus measures — which more recently include 1 trillion yuan in funds mostly for infrastructure projects and central bank rate cuts — can stem the slowdown
The government originally set itself a growth target for gross domestic product of around 5.5% for this year.
The Bloomberg report is gated.