Via Reuters poll on what's expected ahead for the USD, JPY and EUR:
- USD/JPY forecast to around 145.00 in 12 months
- EUR/USD forecast to 1.08 in 6 months and to 1.10 in 12 months
Reuters report comments from UBS Global Wealth Management:
- "We're expecting the dollar to generally lose ground against other currencies...once the Fed starts to cut, the dollar should be vulnerable and should give up some of its strength,"
- "We're not looking for any kind of dollar collapse. We're just talking about giving up a few percent against most major currencies."
And Rabobank:
- "We think U.S. inflation could be picking up again by the middle of the year and the Fed easing cycle could be really very short, almost irrespective of when it does commence,"
- "That means even though the dollar will give back some ground, when the Fed starts to cut, the dollar is likely to remain relatively firm. It's not going to give back an awful lot of this year's gains and it's going to remain overvalued."