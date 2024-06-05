Via Reuters poll on what's expected ahead for the USD, JPY and EUR:

USD/JPY forecast to around 145.00 in 12 months

EUR/USD forecast to 1.08 in 6 months and to 1.10 in 12 months

Reuters report comments from UBS Global Wealth Management:

"We're expecting the dollar to generally lose ground against other currencies...once the Fed starts to cut, the dollar should be vulnerable and should give up some of its strength,"

"We're not looking for any kind of dollar collapse. We're just talking about giving up a few percent against most major currencies."

And Rabobank: