It's election day in Portugal and it will be another win for Antonio Costa, head of the Socialist Party.]

The main question is whether they will be able to majority in the 230 Assembly of the Republic. They won 36.3% of the vote and 86 seats previously but well shy of a majority. Three exit polls put them between 37-42.5%, which is generally higher than recent opinion polls. In second place is the SPD, which exit polls put at 26.7%-35%.

A final spot to watch will be the results of the far right Chega party, which polled 4.5-8.5% and could be the third-largest party in parliament.

A majority for Costa may add a rare dose of stability to Portuguese politics as they emerge from covid.