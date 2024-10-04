Decent - and level-headed - read from Reuters on possible ways that Israel could strike back at Iran.

GO AFTER IRAN'S MILITARY INSTALLATIONS

Some analysts believe Israel is most likely to respond by targeting Iranian military installations, especially those that produce ballistic missiles like the ones used in Tuesday's attacks. It could also take out Iranian air defense systems and missile-launching facilities.

Analysts said that would be seen as the most in-kind response to Iran's attack.

ATTACK IRAN'S NUCLEAR FACILITIES

Strikes against Iran's nuclear facilities could delay Tehran's ability to produce a nuclear weapon. Iran's nuclear program is spread over many locations, only some of which are built underground.

However, a major attack on its nuclear infrastructure would likely provoke serious consequences, potentially including a sprint by Iran to build a nuclear weapon. Washington has said it would not support such an action by Israel.

The Islamic Republic denies ever having had a nuclear weapons program or planning to have one.

ATTACK IRAN'S PETROLEUM PRODUCTION INFRASTRUCTURE

Israel could also hit Iran's petroleum industry, which would hurt its economy. Such an attack could provoke Iran in turn to strike oil production facilities in Saudi Arabia and other Gulf Arab states. That could send the price of fuel, always a major U.S. campaign issue, soaring before Americans pick a new president and Congress in the Nov. 5 elections.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently has been more aligned with Trump's Republicans than with Democrats.

ECONOMIC, CYBER OPTIONS

A military response is considered the most likely, but there are options that do not involve missile strikes or commando raids.

Analysts said Israel could also use its cyber warfare abilities to respond to the Iranian strikes.

Israel's recent mass pager attack against Hezbollah in Lebanon turned the spotlight on its secretive Unit 8200, the Israel Defense Forces' specialist cyber warfare and intelligence unit, which Western security sources said was involved in planning the operation.