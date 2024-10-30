Rachel Reeves

This budget raises taxes by GBP40 billion

We will maintain BOE's 2% inflation target

OBR says budget will boost long term growth

Will balance budget in third year

Confirms earlier reported rise in minimum wage

Will 'catalyze' 70 billion pounds through new National Wealth Fund

Will increase employers' national insurance contribution by 1.2 percentage points

Will reduce threshold for paying national insurance to 5000 pound by employers

Capital gains tax: lower rate will rise to 18% from 10%, higher rate will rise to 24% from 20%

Capital gains rise will raise GBP2.5B

Inheritance tax threshold freeze to be extended by 2 years

Will increase soft drink levy, will introduce tax on vaping liquids

Looking at the GDP forecasts changes from March:

2024: Up from 0.8% to 1.1%

2025: Up from 1.9% to 2.0%

2026: Down from 2.0% to 1.8%

2027: Down from 1.8% to 1.5%

2028: Down from 1.7% to 1.5%

2029: New forecast of 1.6%

For CPI changes from March:

2024: Up from 2.2% to 2.5%

2025: Up from 1.5% to 2.6%

2026: Up from 1.6% to 2.3%

2027: Up from 1.9% to 2.1%

2028: Up from 2.0% to 2.1%

2029: New forecast of 2.0%

The CPI forecasts are notably higher but the pound is at the lows of the day, down 77 pips to 1.2940. This is Labour's first budget in 15 years.