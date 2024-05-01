Powell Jan 31 2024
  • Economy has made considerable progress toward dual goals
  • In recent months inflation has shown a lack of progress and we remain highly attentive
  • Inflation still too high, further progress not assured
  • Private domestic final purchases were as strong as the second half of last year, that is an underlying signal for demand
  • Supply and demand for labor has come into better balance
  • Strong job creation has been met with increased supply but demand still exceeds supply
  • Economic outlook is uncertain
  • We do not expect it will be appropriate to cut until we gain greater confidence inflation moving towards 2%
  • It is likely that gaining greater confidence will take longer
  • We are prepared to hold rates longer
  • We are also prepared to respond to an unexpected weakening in the labor market
  • We will make decision meeting by meeting
  • Slowing pace of balance sheet runoff will ensure a smooth transition
  • Slowing pace does not mean balance sheet will shrink to less than it would otherwise

There's nothing pointing to rate hikes here and that's been enough to spark a relief rally in risk assets and a dip in the US dollar.