Economy has made considerable progress toward dual goals

In recent months inflation has shown a lack of progress and we remain highly attentive

Inflation still too high, further progress not assured

Private domestic final purchases were as strong as the second half of last year, that is an underlying signal for demand

Supply and demand for labor has come into better balance

Strong job creation has been met with increased supply but demand still exceeds supply

Economic outlook is uncertain

We do not expect it will be appropriate to cut until we gain greater confidence inflation moving towards 2%

It is likely that gaining greater confidence will take longer

We are prepared to hold rates longer

We are also prepared to respond to an unexpected weakening in the labor market

We will make decision meeting by meeting

Slowing pace of balance sheet runoff will ensure a smooth transition

Slowing pace does not mean balance sheet will shrink to less than it would otherwise

There's nothing pointing to rate hikes here and that's been enough to spark a relief rally in risk assets and a dip in the US dollar.