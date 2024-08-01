AI image

There were worries about too much of a good thing yesterday as everything shot higher. Those worries are looking well-founded as markets turn lower in a big way. The Nasdaq is down 1% and the Russell 2000 down 3% as early gains reverse. Treasury yields are down 13-8 bps led by the front end.

Today's economic data on initial jobless claims and the ISM manufacturing survey have the market worried that a recession is coming and that the Fed is behind the curve. Tomorrow we get the non-farm payrolls report and that will be a big test.

Powell was certainly open yesterday to cutting rates but he offered a strong endorsement of the economy.

"Recent indicators suggest that economic activity has continued to expand at a solid pace," he said.

The Fed chair was also asked about the chances of a hard landing and said.

"I think they're low. I think this is -- you don't see any reason to think that this economy is either overheating or sharply weakening. That's just not in the data right now."

Now the market is pricing in a 20% chance of a 50 basis point cut at the upcoming meeting in September. That's not the kind of thing you do if a hard landing isn't in the cards. The market is also priced for cuts at 5 straight meetings in a sign the Fed could behind the curve.

In the FX market, these moves are coming through via commodity currency selling, though it's a choppy trade as US weakness (and wide rate differentials) are competing with similar weakness elsewhere.

Today, we initially saw USD/CAD selloff on falling Treasury yields but it's reversed on worsening risk appetite and global economic worries, along with a drop in oil prices.

USD/CAD 10 minutes

It's a similar dynamic in AUD/USD and NZD/USD. All of the commodity currencies have struggled lately as the market sniffed out the softening of the global economy and lack of sufficient stimulus coming from central banks or China.