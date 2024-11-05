Preliminary Results of Arizona Exit Poll:

46% of voters view Harris favorably, compared to Biden's 49% in the 2020 exit poll (Edison Research).

46% of voters view Trump favorably, versus 48% in the 2020 exit poll (Edison Research).

63% of voters were White, versus 74% in the 2020 exit poll. 4% were Black, versus 2% in 2020. 26% were Hispanic, versus 19% in 2020 (Edison Research).



Trump has been outpacing Harris in the polls in Arizona.

Looking at the data both Trump and Harris were lower favorably vs 2020

The demographic shift with more Hispanics would seem to favor Harris.