Pres. Biden confirms the selling of 15 million additional barrels from the SPR. This is expected

  • The SPR is more than 1/2 full
  • SPR is more than enough to account for emergencies
  • Extra oil can be made available for sale.
  • US is producing 12 million barrels per oil per day
  • US is on track for record oil production 2023
  • US will purchase oil prices at $70 per barrel going forward (I thought the price was $80 in the past). There is some confusion if the floor is $70 or $72.
  • Says the bid at $70 puts a floor for oil producers to encourage them to drill for more oi isl
  • Gas prices at the pump should be lower
  • US consumers should be spending $0.60 per gallon lower.

The price of crude oil is trading up $2.42 or 2.92% at $85.32

