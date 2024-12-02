In what will likely draw political ire from the GOP and Pres. Elect Trump, President Biden has decided to pardon his son Hunter Biden. The decision is a reversal of Biden's previous public statements that he would not pardon his son or commute his sentence.

Biden faced sentencing on December 12 for federal gun charges and in a separate sentencing for tax evasion was to be set on December 16.

Biden had previously denied intentions to pardon his son even after his conviction in June.

Let the tweets begin.