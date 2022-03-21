Pres. Biden is to host a call between France's Macron, Germany's Scholz, Italy's Draghi and UK PM Johnson as per the White House. The call will take place at 11 AM ET

Also:

  • Biden will travel to Poland following his meeting in Brussels with NATO allies, G7 leaders and European Union leaders at this week.
  • Biden is scheduled to arrive in Poland on Friday, March 25 where he is expected to meet with Poland Pres. Andrzej Duda.
  • Biden will discuss with Poland Pres. Duda, the international response to the humanitarian and human rights crisis that Russia's unjustified and unprovoked war on Ukraine has created (according to the White House).

/ EURUSD 