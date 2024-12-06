Trump has tapped David Sacks to be the White House crypto and AI czar.

David Sacks (born May 25, 1972) is a South African-American entrepreneur, author, and investor with a focus on internet technology firms. He is a general partner and co-founder of Craft Ventures, a venture capital fund established in 2017. Sacks also co-hosts the popular All In podcast alongside Chamath Palihapitiya, Jason Calacanis, and David Friedberg.

Sacks has held key leadership roles in the tech industry, including serving as COO and product leader at PayPal and founding Yammer, where he was CEO. In 2016, he briefly took on the role of interim CEO at Zenefits. Over the years, Sacks has made notable angel investments in companies such as Facebook, Uber, SpaceX, Palantir Technologies, and Airbnb, cementing his reputation as a prominent figure in venture capital and technology innovation.

Bitcoin moved to a high of $103,647 during yesterday's trading breaking above the $100K level for the first time ever. It took 23 days for the price to move from $90K to $100K.

THe price tumbled to a low of $92,092 in the late NY session before rebounding. The current price is at $97,313. The high price from November 22 reached $99,800. That in the ubiquitous $100,000 level our course targets that would need to be breached once again.

On the downside, the corrective low after reaching $99,800 reached $90,742. That level will be eyed has a support level on further selling