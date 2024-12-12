Says will get the corporate tax rate to 15% for those making their products in the US. Otherwise 21%

Trump was named by Time Magazine as the Person of the Year

Said:

Will look to end child vaccinations if he thinks they are dangerous or not beneficial

When asked about war with Iran, said that anything can happen.

Calls the EV mandate is a disaster, and he is a fan of them, but not for everyone.

In pre-market trading, the major indice futures are pointing to a lower opening: