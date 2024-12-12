TRUMP
  • Says will get the corporate tax rate to 15% for those making their products in the US. Otherwise 21%

Trump was named by Time Magazine as the Person of the Year

Said:

  • Will look to end child vaccinations if he thinks they are dangerous or not beneficial
  • When asked about war with Iran, said that anything can happen.
  • Calls the EV mandate is a disaster, and he is a fan of them, but not for everyone.

In pre-market trading, the major indice futures are pointing to a lower opening:

  • Dow -53 points
  • S&P -13.55 points
  • Nasdaq -107 points