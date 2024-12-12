- Says will get the corporate tax rate to 15% for those making their products in the US. Otherwise 21%
Trump was named by Time Magazine as the Person of the Year
Said:
- Will look to end child vaccinations if he thinks they are dangerous or not beneficial
- When asked about war with Iran, said that anything can happen.
- Calls the EV mandate is a disaster, and he is a fan of them, but not for everyone.
In pre-market trading, the major indice futures are pointing to a lower opening:
- Dow -53 points
- S&P -13.55 points
- Nasdaq -107 points