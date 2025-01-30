Pres. Trump says that he will put a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico citing fentanyl..

Trump assesses second presidential memorandum directing FAA to assess damage from DEI policies and ensure competence in hiring.

The USDCAD has run higher on the news with the price spiking to a high of 1.4594. That took the price above the high price from last Tuesday at 1.4514. The prices currently trading at 1.4535 in volatile trading. Staying above the 1.4514 is a bullish clue.

The price is also extended outside of the "red box", that has defined most of the trading range going back to December 17. The high of that red box comes in at 1.4466.