Pres. elect Trump and his Doge team is reportedly looking to eliminate daylight savings time. So there would no longer be a "spring forward" in the 2nd Sunday of March and ending in November.

Musk and Ramaswamy have said the U.S. should stop changing its clocks twice a year, calling it inefficient and annoying for many Americans. The Senate passed a bill in 2022 that would make daylight-saving time permanent. The approach would mean later sunsets and darker mornings in the winter months. The House declined to vote on the legislation.

Honestly, if there is something that messes with my mind, it is time and time changes.

The headlines I am reading say that Trump wants to eliminate daylight savings time. I assume that means getting rid of it.

Yet in a Wall Street Journall article from March when the Senate passed a bill on this topic, they said that the bill would allow states to make daylight savings time permanent - i.e. not getting rid of of daylight savings time. Am I missing something?

So eliminate day light saving time or making it permanent, I really don't care. Just tell me what to set my clock to, and I am hopeful, that my Apple watch and computer and charts all take care of things for me without messing me up even more. .