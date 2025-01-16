The New York Times reporting that President-elect Trump is considering an executive order to circumvent the TIcTok ban.

The order would allow TikTok to continue to operate until a new owner is found. The Supreme Court is poised to decide on a federal law mandating TikTok's Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app by January 19 or face a U.S. ban.

U.S. officials have expressed concerns that China could exploit TikTok to access Americans' private data and disseminate covert disinformation. TikTok has argued that a sale is unfeasible and has contested the law, awaiting the Supreme Court's decision.