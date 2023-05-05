Pres. Biden says:

  • Debt ceiling and budget are totally unrelated
  • Republicans are divided on the debt ceiling
  • MAGA Republicans want Whitehouse to agree to draconian cuts
  • Can have budget discussions but not under threat of default
  • Debt ceiling showdown is a manufactured crisis

The expectations are that the US has money until around June 1.

Meanwhile stocks remain elevated with the Dow industrial average of 422 points or 1.27%. The S&P index is up 59.34 points or 1.46%. The NASDAQ index is up 208 points or 1.74%

Three-month yields and one-month yields are reacting somewhat with the three-month yield up to 5.29%. However the 2 year yield although up 20 basis points on the day is still lower on the week at 3.930%. Last week the week closed with the 2 year yield at 4.008%. Admittedly it reached a low of 3.657% this week, but the Fed also raise rates by 25 basis points this week, and did not exactly back off from the potential for more.

Markets are assuming there will be a solution sooner or later in one form or the other even if it is a kicking the can down the road as efforts are made to get everyone in line.