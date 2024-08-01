o
- Families have spoken to loved ones after release from Russia
- 16 prisoners have been released. 4 American, 5 Germans and 7 Russian citizens held wrongly
- Allies made bold and brace decisions as part of this deals
- Allies matter.
- Russian political prisoners included in the deal stood up for democracy and human rights.
Other details:
- Russia frees Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich, along with more than a dozen others, in the largest East-West prisoner swap since the Cold War.
- Swap Details: Exchange included Russians held in the U.S. and Europe, including a convicted murderer, Vadim Krasikov.
- Logistics: Gershkovich and other Americans landed in Turkey, marking the end of over a year of imprisonment on false espionage charges.
- Key Figures Released: Former Marine Paul Whelan, journalist Alsu Kurmasheva, and dissident Vladimir Kara-Murza among those freed by Russia.
- Biden's Statement: President Biden called the deal a "feat of diplomacy," highlighting the suffering endured by the unjustly detained.
- Diplomatic Moves: CIA Director William Burns and Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, played pivotal roles in securing the swap.
- Historic Context: The deal reflects a new era of state-sponsored hostage-taking by autocratic regimes.
- Other Key Developments: Included was a plea for Marc Fogel, a history teacher still detained in Russia, serving a 14-year sentence for medical marijuana possession.