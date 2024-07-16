France's President Macron accepts French governments resignation:

Current government is to stay on in caretaker capacity until a new cabinet is formed.

Via the presidential office,

Renaming Attal as caretaker prime minister

Called on Republican forces (Not the RN or LFI) to work together to form a new government

Following the recent legislative elections in which no political bloc won an absolute majority, the caretaker government will manage current affairs without submitting new laws to parliament or making significant changes.

This period will ensure the smooth running of the Olympics, starting on July 26, and give political parties more time to form a governing coalition after the July 7 election runoff left the National Assembly without an overall majority.

The New Popular Front (NFP), a broad alliance of Socialists, Communists, Greens, and the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI), won the most seats, with 193 in the 577-member lower chamber.

Macron's allies came second with 164 seats and the far-right National Rally (RN) third at 143.