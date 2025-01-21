Trump signed a large package of executive orders, none of them on tariffs

hiring freeze in the federal government—excluding defense

rescission of 78 Biden era actions orders and memoranda

withdrawal from Paris Climate Treaty Revoke

revokes Biden Executive Order that set a target of 50% of new vehicle sales by 2030 as EVs

Nothing on tariffs, as reported Sunday afternoon US time:

Which sent the USD dollar slumping:

I wonder how nazi salute guy (Musk) will take that revocation of the EV mandate: