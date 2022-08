The 17th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will take place November 15 and 2022 in Bali, Indonesia.

Indonesia's President Jowoki says that China’s President Xi and Russia's Putin will attend. Jowoki was speaking with Bloomberg in an interview:

“Xi Jinping will come. President Putin has also told me he will come,”

-

China's Communist Party has been a strong supporter of Russia's brutal invasion of Ukraine.