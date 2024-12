Canadian political news, in the wake of the abrupt resignation of finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland on Monday.

Trudeau says he will take time to reflect on caucus concerns, sources say.

At least seven Liberal MPs, including a former cabinet minister, publicly say Trudeau must resign.

TruD'oh?

USD/CAD is around 1.4245.