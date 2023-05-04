nonfarm payrolls

Consensus estimate +180K (range +94K to +265K)

Private +160K

January +517K

February +311K

March +236K

Unemployment rate consensus estimate: 3.6% vs 3.5% prior

Participation rate prior 62.6%

Prior underemployment U6 6.7%

Avg hourly earnings y/y exp +4.2% y/y vs +4.2% prior

Avg hourly earnings m/m exp +0.3% vs +0.3% prior

Avg weekly hours exp 34.4 vs 34.4 prior

Here's the April jobs picture so far:

ADP employment 296K vs 150K expected

ISM manufacturing employment 50.2 vs 46.9 prior

ISM services employment 50.8 vs 51.3

Challenger Job Cuts +175.9% y/y vs +319.4% y/y prior

Philly employment -0.2 vs -10.3 prior

Empire employment -8.0 vs -10.1 prior

Initial jobless claims survey week 246K vs 240K expected

Seasonally, there isn't much of a skew in April with 50% of headline prints above expectations in April and 46% below, according to BMO.

The banking drama should overshadow this report and I'm not convinced that a softer print will be much consolation for the market. Instead, it could trigger further fears about a hard landing. In any case, it should be a straight-forward trade for USD/JPY, which has been on a ride this week.