Consensus estimate +325K

Private +325K

April +428K

Unemployment rate consensus estimate: 3.5% vs 3.6% prior

Participation rate consensus 62.2% prior

Prior underemployment U6 prior 7.0%

Avg hourly earnings y/y exp +5.2% y/y vs +5.5% prior

Avg hourly earnings m/m exp +0.4% vs +0.3% prior

Avg weekly hours exp 34.6 vs 34.6 prior

Here's the May jobs story so far:

ADP +128K vs +300K expected

ISM services employment not yet released

ISM manufacturing employment 49.6 vs 50.9 prior

Philly employment 25.5 vs 41.4 prior

Empire employment 14.0 vs 7.3 prior

Initial jobless claims survey week 195K vs 197K exp

I don't see this as a particularly important report. A 50 bps hike from the Federal Reserve is baked in and there's no reasonable number here that could change that. Average hourly earnings is the detail to watch because a sharp rise in that beyond the 5.2% y/y expected could jar the Fed into a more-hawkish stance. We got a hint of that Wednesday from Daly as the talk about going beyond neutral if necessary ramps up.