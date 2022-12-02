- Consensus estimate +200K
- Private +190K
- October +233K
- Unemployment rate consensus estimate: 3.7% vs 3.7% prior
- Participation rate prior 62.2%
- Prior underemployment U6 6.8%
- Avg hourly earnings y/y exp +4.6% y/y vs +4.7% prior
- Avg hourly earnings m/m exp +0.3% vs +0.4% prior
- Avg weekly hours exp 34.5 vs 34.5 prior
Here's the November jobs picture so far:
- ADP employment 127K vs 200K expected
- ISM manufacturing employment 48.4 vs 50.0 prior
- Challenger Job Cuts rose 416.5% y/y
- Philly employment 7.1 vs 28.5 prior
- Empire employment 12.2 vs 7.7 prior
- Initial jobless claims Jobless Claims Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or persons filing for unemployment for the first time. Additionally, this also entails continuing jobless claims, indicating unemployed people who have been receiving unemployment benefits previously.Why Jobless Claims Data Matters in ForexJobless claims can give an important snapshot of the US economy, which has impactful consequences on the US dollar. During times of economic stress, a surge in jobless claims is likely to signal the US economy is performing badly. This was on full display in early 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.Such scenarios reduce risk appetite by investors who traditionally look to the US economy for broader signals. History is full of examples of both expanding and contracting labor markets.By extension, reduced jobless claims traditionally is seen as a strength that can power recoveries or rallies in US markets.It should be noted that initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims often do not yield the same market impact.This is due to the fact that initial jobless claims measure emerging unemployment, which are released one week before continuing jobless claims. As such, the initial claims typically have a higher impact on the markets. Jobless claims are a weekly statistic reported in the United States that represents a key barometer for domestic employment. As one of the most closely watched US indicators, jobless claims carry a lot of weight in financial markets, namely forex and the stock market.Jobless claims are reported on a weekly basis by the Department of Labor. While painting a picture of the overall health of the economy, jobless claims can be broken down into two types.This includes initial jobless claims or persons filing for unemployment for the first time. Additionally, this also entails continuing jobless claims, indicating unemployed people who have been receiving unemployment benefits previously.Why Jobless Claims Data Matters in ForexJobless claims can give an important snapshot of the US economy, which has impactful consequences on the US dollar. During times of economic stress, a surge in jobless claims is likely to signal the US economy is performing badly. This was on full display in early 2020 due to the outbreak of Covid-19.Such scenarios reduce risk appetite by investors who traditionally look to the US economy for broader signals. History is full of examples of both expanding and contracting labor markets.By extension, reduced jobless claims traditionally is seen as a strength that can power recoveries or rallies in US markets.It should be noted that initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims often do not yield the same market impact.This is due to the fact that initial jobless claims measure emerging unemployment, which are released one week before continuing jobless claims. As such, the initial claims typically have a higher impact on the markets. survey week 223K vs 228K exp
- ISM services employment not yet released
USD/JPY has been taking an absolute throttling over the past three days, including a 120 pip drop today. That's surely chased out many on the crowded long side of the trade. The bond rally has also been a curious one in the past 24 hours. That all leaves the market vulnerable to two-sided risks.
