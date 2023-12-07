US nonfarm payrolls

What's expected:

Consensus estimate +180K (range +100 to +275K)

Private +158K

October +150K

Unemployment rate consensus estimate: 3.9% vs 3.9% prior

Participation rate consensus 62.7% prior

Prior underemployment U6 prior 7.2%

Avg hourly earnings y/y exp +4.0% y/y vs +4.1% prior

Avg hourly earnings m/m exp +0.3% vs +0.2% prior

Avg weekly hours exp 34.3 vs 34.3 prior

November jobs so far:

ADP report +103K vs +130K expected and +106K prior

ISM services employment 50.7 vs 50.2 prior

ISM manufacturing employment 45.8 vs 47.6 prior

Challenger Job Cuts -40.8% y/y vs +8.8% prior

Philly employment +0.8 vs +4.0 prior

Empire employment -4.5 vs +3.1 prior

Initial jobless claims survey week 211K vs 233K last month (was a five-week low)

Seasonally, the November jobs number has beat the consensus 52% of the time and missed 48% of the time, according to BMO while the unemployment rate has been higher than anticipated 12%, matched 42% and been lower 46% of the time.